Get set to get wet Tuesday

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says get ready to get wet today.
By Jake Dunne
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 4:41 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says get ready to get wet today. Numerous showers and storms will impact south-central Kansas through the afternoon before fading away this evening. The rain will be heavy at times and some flooding is possible in low-laying areas.

After a brief break overnight with scattered rain showers, heftier rain and thunder return on Wednesday. Expect 1-2 inches of rain over the next 36 hours with some areas getting close to 3 inches of rainfall.

After one final dose of scattered showers and storms on Thursday morning, the forecast looks dry Friday and throughout the holiday weekend. Temperatures will stay unseasonably cool through Thursday before gradually warming-up over the holiday weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Cloudy; numerous showers and storms. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 76.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy; scattered showers. Wind: E/N 5-10. Low: 68.

Tomorrow: Cloudy; showers/storms likely. Wind: NE 5-10. High: 81.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy; storm chance continues. Wind: NE/N 5-10. Low: 68.

Thu: High: 82. Low: 65. Mostly cloudy; showers and storms in the morning.

Fri: High: 84. Low: 63. Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 82. Low: 61. Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 85. Low: 65. Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 87. Low: 69. Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

