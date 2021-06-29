Advertisement

Great Bend employee exposed Youth Academy children to COVID-19

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A city of Great Bend employee that helped at a Youth Academy Class last week exposed children to COVID-19, according to the city.

The employee was a speaker and briefly helped with activities on June 24 at the Youth Academy Class #51. The city said the employee became ill and tested positive for COVID-19 that same day.

Parents are advised to monitor their children for COVID-19 symptoms in the 14 days and follow public health guidance.

The COVID-19 vaccine is currently not available to children under 12 years.

