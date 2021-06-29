Advertisement

Hallmark allows people to send personalized cards from their phones

The company announced “sign and send” technology, where people can create cards, complete with...
The company announced “sign and send” technology, where people can create cards, complete with handwritten messages.(Source: Hallmark Cards, Inc./CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Hallmark is allowing people to make cards for family and friends by phone.

The company announced “Sign & Send” technology, which allows people to create cards complete with handwritten messages.

Users choose a Hallmark card and then upload a photo of a personal message.

Hallmark takes the personal message and puts it together as a physical card, which it will stamp and send to the recipient at no additional charge.

Hallmark officials say this will allow people to “put more care into the world.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas Highway Patrol troopers are searching for a suspect in south Wichita after chasing a...
KHP troopers search for driver following chase involving stolen car in south Wichita
Thousands are without power in Wichita Monday morning due to outages.
Power restored for thousands in North Wichita
The Arkansas River is closed effective immediately to all recreational activity.
Arkansas River closed to recreational activity
Woman killed in Officer-involved shooting
KBI identifies woman killed in officer-involved shooting
The Dodge City Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate 13-year-old Ximena...
Dodge City police seek help to locate 13-year-old girl

Latest News

In this file photo dated Saturday, June 26, 2021, crowds are seen at the annual Gay Pride march...
France legalizes IVF for lesbians and single women
The retail giant announced on Tuesday, its new brand of insulin products, ReliOn, which include...
Walmart launches low-price private insulin brand
Surgeon General discusses variants, masks, and immunity
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Condo board boss warned of worsening damage before collapse
Dodge city officer indicted after fatal traffic crash