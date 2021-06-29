Advertisement

More showers and storms Wednesday

Highest chance of rain over central and eastern Kansas
Forecast radar at noon Wednesday.
Forecast radar at noon Wednesday.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that scattered showers and storms will continue overnight and Wednesday over central and eastern Kansas.

As the wet weather continues, localized flooding will remain possible with an additional 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. The threat of severe weather is low.

Rain and storms will begin to move through a greater portion of western Kansas late Wednesday night and through the day Thursday. Meanwhile, central and eastern Kansas will start to get a break during the day Thursday.

Dry weather will return statewide on Friday, and most of the 4th of July weekend should be dry. There will be a slight chance for a few storms on the 4th over western Kansas.

Temperatures will remain below normal with highs in the low to mid 80s through Friday. Warmer weather will eventually return this weekend and into next week when highs reach the upper 80s to around 90.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 68

Tomorrow: Cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Wind: S 5-10. High: 81

Tomorrow Night: Scattered showers. Wind: S/N 5-10. Low: 69

Thu: High: 82 A few morning showers, then mostly cloudy.

Fri: High: 85 Low: 66 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 84 Low: 65 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 86 Low: 66 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 87 Low: 68 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 87 Low: 69 Partly cloudy.

