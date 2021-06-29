Advertisement

Motorist accused of striking officer with car, fleeing

KWCH arrests, handcuffs, police lights
KWCH arrests, handcuffs, police lights(KWCH)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SALINA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a Salina woman who is accused of backing a car into an officer and then fleeing.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester said officers responded Sunday to a report that 33-year-old Delilah Ross was on a property in violation of a protection from abuse order.

Forrester said that as officers tried to arrest her, she was able to get the key in the ignition and start the car. He said that as she was backing away, her open driver’s side door struck an officer. The officer fell down and suffered minor scrapes and bruises.

Forrester said Ross then fled and was arrested in the parking lot of the Salina Regional Health Center after a pursuit.

