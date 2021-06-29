Oldest living Tuskegee Airman visits Textron Aviation in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A decorated World War II combat pilot made a stop in the Air Capital Monday, June 28. At 101 years old, Air Force Brigadier General Charles E. McGee is the oldest living member of the Tuskegee Airmen. He took a personal tour of Textron Aviation on Monday, courtesy of the company’s CEO, Ron Draper.

A news release from Textron Aviation, announcing Brigadier General McGee’s visit, said he flew 409 combat missions during World War II the Korean conflict and Vietnam.

Early in his 30-year career, as a military aviator, Kansas’ Smoky Hill Air Force Base and nearby surrounding towns wouldn’t rent or sell housing to African Americans, the news release said.

Overcoming the adversity, McGee received honors for his service. The next public recognition comes Tuesday, June 29 with a ceremony formally naming the General Aviation terminal at Kansas City’s Charles B. Wheeler Airport in his honor.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.