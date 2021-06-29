Police: Body of missing Wichita man found in Minnesota

MINNETRISTRA, Minn. (KWCH) - Minnesota authorities say they have found the body of missing Wichita man Keegan Oyugi.

The Minnetrista Police Department confirmed to the CBS affiliate in Minneapolis, WCCO, that a car found off Highway 101 in Shakopee belonged to 26-year-old Keegan Oyugi. A body was found in the driver’s seat of the vehicle and matched the description of Oyugi, down to the clothing he was believed to be wearing when he went missing. He is believed to have died in a single-vehicle crash south of Minneapolis.

Oyugi has been missing for more than two weeks. Family members from the Wichita area were in Minnesota searching for him.

A statement posted on the Minnesota United Facebook page asked for prayers and privacy for the family.

“We request at this time you continue to PRAY for the Oyugi family and ASK FOR PRIVACY for the family - this is a really difficult and sad time for them, so let’s keep that in mind and allow them some space and time.”

The local medical examiner’s office has taken over for official identification.

