Powerball expands to 3 days a week starting August 23

Powerball 06-26-21
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas lottery players will soon have extra chances each week to win millions of dollars.

Starting August 23, Powerball drawings will expand to three nights a week, with a Monday night drawing will be added to the current Wednesday and Saturday night draws. Players will continue to have until 8:59 p.m. Central Time on draw days to purchase tickets.

Tickets are $2 a play and jackpots start at $20 million. There are nine ways to win, and by adding the Power Play multiplier for an additional $1, players can multiply their win up to 10 times, except for the jackpot.

The game change will affect players who like to purchase multi-draw tickets. To prepare, the Kansas Lottery is “stepping down” the number of consecutive Powerball drawings players can purchase after the June 30 drawing until August 23 when sales begin for the new schedule of the Powerball game. For more information on the number of multi-draws available from now until the game change, click here to see the Step-Down Schedule.

The Powerball jackpot has been won in Kansas 11 times since 1993, and 26 other Kansas Lottery players have won $1 million or more!

