Royals offering ticket deals for COVID-19 vaccinations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KWCH) - The Kansas City Royals is teaming up with Price Chopper and Blue KC to offer COVID-19 vaccine incentives.

On Wednesday, anyone getting their COVID-19 vaccine at a local Price Chopper Pharmacies during business hours or the Blue KC Gate at Kauffman Stadium between 3-8 p.m. will receive two vouchers for tickets to select 2021 regular season Royals games. There will also be an opportunity to purchase up to eight additional tickets at 50% off.

The deal is a part of the MLB’s “Vaccinate at the Plate” initiative.

Fans are encouraged to pre-register for appointments at royals.com/vaccinate. Walk-up appointments will be offered depending on availability.

