Advertisement

Security incident at McConnell AFB forces partial traffic stop

Outbound traffic was stalled Tuesday morning due to a security incident at McConnell Air Force...
Outbound traffic was stalled Tuesday morning due to a security incident at McConnell Air Force Base.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Outbound traffic at McConnell Air Force Base was halted Tuesday afternoon due to a security incident.

The base put a message on Facebook stating that traffic heading on base was not affected.

Less than 10 minutes later, the base said normal traffic operations had resumed, but drivers should be prepared for delalys as they leave the base.

Due to an ongoing security incident, outbound traffic has been halted at all gates. Traffic heading on-base is not...

Posted by McConnell Air Force Base on Tuesday, June 29, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas Highway Patrol troopers are searching for a suspect in south Wichita after chasing a...
KHP troopers search for driver following chase involving stolen car in south Wichita
Thousands are without power in Wichita Monday morning due to outages.
Power restored for thousands in North Wichita
The Arkansas River is closed effective immediately to all recreational activity.
Arkansas River closed to recreational activity
Woman killed in Officer-involved shooting
KBI identifies woman killed in officer-involved shooting
The Dodge City Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate 13-year-old Ximena...
Dodge City police seek help to locate 13-year-old girl

Latest News

Dodge city officer indicted after fatal traffic crash
Powerball 06-26-21
Powerball expands to 3 days a week starting August 23
FILE PHOTO
EXPLAINER: What to know about landspouts
Another earthquake shook the Heartland Thursday night.
Kansas rattled by two small quakes