Security incident at McConnell AFB forces partial traffic stop
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Outbound traffic at McConnell Air Force Base was halted Tuesday afternoon due to a security incident.
The base put a message on Facebook stating that traffic heading on base was not affected.
Less than 10 minutes later, the base said normal traffic operations had resumed, but drivers should be prepared for delalys as they leave the base.
Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.