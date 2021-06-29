Supreme Court denies petition to review California’s Proposition 12

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Supreme Court denied a petition to review California’s Proposition 12. The law requires the sale of meat products in the state to conform with California’s animal housing standards, but the National Pork Producer Council says those standards will reach far outside California’s borders to farms across the country, driving up costs for both pork producers and consumers. The high court provided no reason why the petition was denied. The law is set to go into effect on January 1.

Areas of life may be starting to feel like normal once again, but some pandemic trends are sticking around. The U.S Census is reporting people spent $139.2 billion in May on food including at grocery stores, bars, and restaurants. That’s up sharply when compared to May a year ago, but grocery sales have barely budged. A new survey from Bloomberg shows two-thirds of people continue to buy the same number of grocery items each week as they did at the height of the pandemic.

An investment company with ties to the Mormon church has the high bid for land that belonged to the now bankrupt Easterday Farms and Easterday Ranches. A company called Farmland Reserve submitted a bid of $209 million for more than 33,000 acres of land in Benton County, Washington. The second highest bid came from a group linked to Microsoft Founder Bill Gates. A judge must decide before the sale can be finalized.

Earlier this year 49-year-old Cody Easterday pleaded guilty in a so-called ghost cattle scheme. He was accused of charging Tyson Foods for the costs of buying and feeding as many as 200,000 cattle that simply did not exist.

