Advertisement

Supreme Court says no right to hearing for some immigrants

FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By MARK SHERMAN
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that the government can indefinitely detain certain immigrants who say they will face persecution or torture if they are deported to their native countries.

Over the dissent of three liberal justices, the court held 6-3 that the immigrants are not entitled to a hearing about whether they should be released while the government evaluates their claims.

Justice Samuel Alito wrote for the court that “those aliens are not entitled to a bond hearing.”

The case involves people who had been previously deported and, when detained after re-entering the United States illegally, claimed that they would be persecuted or tortured if sent back. One man is a citizen of El Salvador who said he was immediately threatened by a gang after being deported from the U.S.

An immigration officer determined that the immigrants had a “reasonable fear” for their safety if returned to their countries, setting in motion an evaluation process that can take months or years.

The issue for the court was whether the government could hold the immigrants without having an immigration judge weigh in. The immigrants and the Trump administration, which briefed and argued the case before President Joe Biden’s inauguration in January, pointed to different provisions of immigration law to make their respective cases.

Alito, in his opinion for the court, wrote that the administration’s argument that the relevant provision does not provide for a bond hearing was more persuasive.

In dissent, Justice Stephen Breyer saw it differently. “But why would Congress want to deny a bond hearing to individuals who reasonably fear persecution or torture, and who, as a result, face proceedings that may last for many months or years...? I can find no satisfactory answer to this question,” Breyer wrote.

The federal appeals court in Richmond, Virginia, had ruled in the immigrants’ favor, but other appellate courts had sided with the government. Tuesday’s decision sets a nationwide rule, but one that affects what lawyers for the immigrants called a relatively small subset of noncitizens.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas Highway Patrol troopers are searching for a suspect in south Wichita after chasing a...
KHP troopers search for driver following chase involving stolen car in south Wichita
Thousands are without power in Wichita Monday morning due to outages.
Power restored for thousands in North Wichita
The Arkansas River is closed effective immediately to all recreational activity.
Arkansas River closed to recreational activity
Woman killed in Officer-involved shooting
KBI identifies woman killed in officer-involved shooting
The Dodge City Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate 13-year-old Ximena...
Dodge City police seek help to locate 13-year-old girl

Latest News

In this file photo dated Saturday, June 26, 2021, crowds are seen at the annual Gay Pride march...
France legalizes IVF for lesbians and single women
The retail giant announced on Tuesday, its new brand of insulin products, ReliOn, which include...
Walmart launches low-price private insulin brand
Surgeon General discusses variants, masks, and immunity
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Condo board boss warned of worsening damage before collapse
Dodge city officer indicted after fatal traffic crash