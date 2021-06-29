Valley Center man arrested, accused of sexually assaulting 72-year-old woman

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police arrested a 31-year-old Valley Center man for a sex crime against a 72-year-old woman. Specifically, police arrested Jeremy S. Brown for two counts of rape.

At about 4:20 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of rape at a home in the 1600 block of South St. Paul Street. Upon officers’ arrival, they contacted the 72-year-old woman identified as a victim in the case.

Police said through the investigation, officers learned the 72-year-old woman was with a 37-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man at a local bar where they met Brown and then met at a home on St. Paul Street.

“Once at the residence, the 72-yaer-old victim was sexually assaulted by Brown,” police said.

The case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office which will decide on formal charges.

