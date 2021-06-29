Advertisement

Valley Center man arrested, accused of sexually assaulting 72-year-old woman

Wichita police arrested Jeremy Brown in connection with the reported sexual assault of a...
Wichita police arrested Jeremy Brown in connection with the reported sexual assault of a 72-year-old woman.(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police arrested a 31-year-old Valley Center man for a sex crime against a 72-year-old woman. Specifically, police arrested Jeremy S. Brown for two counts of rape.

At about 4:20 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of rape at a home in the 1600 block of South St. Paul Street. Upon officers’ arrival, they contacted the 72-year-old woman identified as a victim in the case.

Police said through the investigation, officers learned the 72-year-old woman was with a 37-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man at a local bar where they met Brown and then met at a home on St. Paul Street.

“Once at the residence, the 72-yaer-old victim was sexually assaulted by Brown,” police said.

The case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office which will decide on formal charges.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas Highway Patrol troopers are searching for a suspect in south Wichita after chasing a...
KHP troopers search for driver following chase involving stolen car in south Wichita
The Arkansas River is closed effective immediately to all recreational activity.
Arkansas River closed to recreational activity
Thousands are without power in Wichita Monday morning due to outages.
Power restored for thousands in North Wichita
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprhension issued a missing person alert Wednesday, June 16,...
Police: Body of missing Wichita man found in Minnesota
Woman killed in Officer-involved shooting
KBI identifies woman killed in officer-involved shooting

Latest News

A man was seriously injured after a car hit him and fled the scene on Central at Interstate 235...
Man hit by car, seriously injured in W. Wichita hit-and-run
McGinty Machine Company in Wichita, Kansas
United Airlines 737 MAX order encouraging news for local manufacturers
Hospital COVID ward
Report: COVID-19 was leading cause of death in KS in last third of 2020
Hospital COVID ward
Legislative post audit reveals COVID 19 leading cause of death in Kansas
The Save A Lot store near 13th and Grove in northeast Wichita, is set to close July 10, 2021.
City leaders meet to discuss ‘food desert’ concerns ahead of Save-A-Lot closing in NE Wichita