Wichita Police Foundation gets $1,200 to help spread more kindness

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Foundation launched a new program after the police department reported seeing a significant increase in people in need. KWCH and DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers gave a Helping Hand of $1,200 to fund more “Random Acts of Kindness” in the community.

The Wichita Police Foundation calls Random Acts of Kindness a community-driven program, meant to give hope to people struggling financially and foster positive relationships between police and the community they serve.

“Random Acts of Kindness creates meaningful ways for citizens and police officers to connect on a human level,” said Becca Newman, Wichita Police Foundation Executive Director at the time it launched in November.

The Wichita Police Foundation said Wichita’s police officers have seen a significant increase in people in need, particularly single parent households. The Wichita Police Department turned to the Wichita Police Foundation to help.

It created Random Acts of Kindness to get essential home and quality of life items to individuals and families in need.

Community police officers identify and submit all Random Acts of Kindness referrals. A committee reviews the submissions and the Wichita Police Foundation and Wichita Police Department work together to obtain the needed items and deliver them.

Eyewitness News was there when police delivered a couch and other furniture to a mother and her four children. They didn’t have much in their living room, and they were grateful for the gift.

“It means a lot. It’s really beautiful and I thought this is really nice,” said 13-year-old Syonah Sinkfield, the oldest daughter.

Another recipient was a single mother, unable to work as she battled cancer for the fourth time. Police noticed her stove was barely functioning, making it difficult for her to cook for her young son. The Random Acts of Kindness program provided a new stove for her home, just in time for Thanksgiving.

In its first few months since being established in November 2020, it gave numerous items to help families, including:

A wheelchair to help a grandfather care for 5 grandchildren and assist his 2 daughters

Two beds as a place for 3 young children to sleep

New vehicle brakes to help a family of 8 safely travel to doctor’s appointments and the laundromat

“Our police officers are truly some of the most compassionate people that I’ve ever met,” said Newman. “I can’t imagine being in their shoes. You go out there every day and do everything you can, but sometimes there’s only so much you can do.”

If police see a way they could help after one of the thousands of interactions they have with community members each year, they can turn to Random Acts of Kindness to get it done.

“When we come into a situation, we’re usually dealing with somebody on their worst day. It may be the worst time in their life and so if we are able to not only assist them in that particular moment, but see something that we may be able to do to assist them with down the road […] that’s all any of us truly ever want. We want to make a difference,” said WPD Lt. Ronald Hunt, who has worked in law enforcement for 26 years.

To support the Wichita Police Foundation and programs like Random Acts of Kindness, visit the organization’s website or text “HelpWPD” to 44321.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.