Advertisement

Biden signs three bills to overturn Trump-era rules

President Joe Biden, joined by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., talks in-between signing...
President Joe Biden, joined by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., talks in-between signing signs several bills during an event in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Wednesday, June 30, 2021.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By JOSH BOAK
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden signed three separate laws Wednesday that dismantle part of the Trump era, blocking payday lenders from avoiding caps on interest rates, restricting climate-warming greenhouse gas emissions from oil and gas drilling and ending rules on how the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission settles claims.

“Each of these rules reflects a return to common sense and a commitment to the common good,” Biden said before the signing, surrounded by congressional leaders who joined him as he turned each resolution into law.

Under former President Donald Trump, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency had enabled payday lenders to charge interest rates in excess of what was allowed by the state. Payday lenders were able to partner with a nationally chartered bank to make high-cost loans and avoid state usury laws.

The Trump administration also loosened rules on methane emissions from leaks and flares in oil and gas wells.

The Biden administration said in a statement that the EEOC claims process had increased “the risk of retaliation by making it easier for employers to demand the identities of those with information about unlawful discrimination.”

The laws were passed by the House and Senate through the Congressional Review Act, which allows Congress to overturn certain regulations that have been in place for a short time.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprhension issued a missing person alert Wednesday, June 16,...
Police: Body of missing Wichita man found in Minnesota
A man was seriously injured after a car hit him and fled the scene on Central at Interstate 235...
Man hit by car, seriously injured in W. Wichita hit-and-run
Traffic backed up for miles at I-135 at Harry
Wrong-way driver on I-135 detained, sent to hospital with injuries
Allegiant Airlines is growing its footprint at Louisville International Airport. (Source:...
Allegiant offering non-stop Wichita to Florida flight, celebratory $49 one-way fare
Another earthquake shook the Heartland Thursday night.
Kansas rattled by two small quakes

Latest News

Wrong-way driver
Wrong-way driver stops traffic on I-135 in Wichita
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee chats with longtime friend Cal Kalabaza of Tacoma during the...
Latest reopenings mark return to business in mainland US
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
A vigil takes place where ground-penetrating radar recorded hits of what are believed to be 751...
Canadian Indigenous group says more graves found at new site
Kara Hunt new rotary club president
4You: Kan. girl performs at Jr. High Rodeo World Championship, Kara Hunt named Rotary Club president