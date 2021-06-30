WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Textron Aviation is hiring for approximately 1,000 roles each year.

“We’re working to cover that anticipated growth, not only from market demand, but again, the aging industries’ workforce, as they retire. So, we know that demand is there going forward. We would just love to see more youth and more individuals come out here and give us an opportunity to build a career for them,” said Michele Gifford, human resources director of talent acquisition and workforce planning for Textron Aviation.

"We would just love to see more youth and more individuals come out here and give us an opportunity to build a career for them." #kwch12 #BuidlingYou #WorkingWednesday #WorkWithWu Textron Aviation City of Wichita- Government Workforce Center More on job opportunities in aviation ➡️ https://www.kwch.com/2021/06/30/building-you-textron-aviation-will-train-people-without-experience/ Posted by Lily Wu - KWCH on Wednesday, June 30, 2021

Currently, there are more than 250 job openings in Wichita. Most of those roles do not require experience, as Textron will offer on-the-job training.

“Our most in demand roles are obviously in the service and manufacturing networks, so those are any roles that are building product for us or servicing our customer’s aircraft. Some of them do require certification, like an A&P mechanic as an example. But, many, many other roles, we will teach you how to perform those tasks,” said Gifford.

Crystal Grimmett started in the aviation industry without experience. For eight years, she has been an aircraft structure mechanic at Textron.

“It’s always a learning environment here. It’s not counted against you,” said Grimmett.

The mother of four encourages people to apply for aviation roles.

“You’ve got to apply. Don’t sit on the couch and think you can’t do this. I’m living proof. No experience. No anything. (I) just walked through the doors, submitted that application, and was hired,” said Grimmett.

To apply for Textron jobs in Wichita, click here.

For more stories in the Building You series, click here.

Which company is hiring roughly 1,000 people each year? Find out the answer in today's #BuildingYou #WorkingWednesday... Posted by Lily Wu on Wednesday, June 30, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.