Cowley County teen performs, wins on world-champion rodeo stage

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 14-year-old girl from Atlanta, Kansas performed on the big stage over the weekend at the Junior High Rodeo World Championship. Baylee Barker as the Reserve Junior High World Champion Girls’ Breakaway Roper at the high-profile contest in Des Moines, Iowa.

Barker as high aspirations for her career and credits her family’s background in rodeo for her passion and success in the arena.

“My mom ropes, my dad will ride a horse every now and then. My uncle, he lives down the road, he ropes. And I have a few friends that kind of just got me into it, kept me going,” she said.

Along with her success on the national stage, Barker was the Junior High Kansas State Champion in girls breakaway roping this past season. She’s looking to carry on her success into high school.

