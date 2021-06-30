‘Dangerous’ sexual predator escapes from Larned State Hospital

LARNED, Kan. (KWCH) - The Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public to be on the look for a sexual predator.

The sheriff’s office said John Freeman Colt walked out of the Sexual Predator Treatment Program at Larned State Hospital on Wednesday at 7:09 a.m.

He was last seen at 11:10 .a.m walking northbound from Kwik Shop on Broadway, and should be considered dangerous, the sheriff’s office said.

Colt is a white man with medium skin tone, 5′7″, 200 lbs., blue eyes and short brown hair. He also has a tattoo on his left arm of a heart with the letters BH. He was last seen wearing a gray long sleeve shirt, black pants (possibly dress pants) and a dark face mask. He may be wearing an ID badge that reads “C JONES,” and he may have a cell phone.

John Freeman Colt is considered to be a sexually violent predator who escaped from the Larned State Hospital on June 30, 2021. (KBI)

If you see Colt or you know of his whereabouts, call 911.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.