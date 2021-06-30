Advertisement

‘Dangerous’ sexual predator escapes from Larned State Hospital

The Pawnee County Sheriff's Office put out a warning on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, after they say a dangerous sexual predator walked away from the Larned State Hospital.(Pawnee County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LARNED, Kan. (KWCH) - The Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public to be on the look for a sexual predator.

The sheriff’s office said John Freeman Colt walked out of the Sexual Predator Treatment Program at Larned State Hospital on Wednesday at 7:09 a.m.

He was last seen at 11:10 .a.m walking northbound from Kwik Shop on Broadway, and should be considered dangerous, the sheriff’s office said.

Colt is a white man with medium skin tone, 5′7″, 200 lbs., blue eyes and short brown hair. He also has a tattoo on his left arm of a heart with the letters BH. He was last seen wearing a gray long sleeve shirt, black pants (possibly dress pants) and a dark face mask.  He may be wearing an ID badge that reads “C JONES,” and he may have a cell phone.

John Freeman Colt is considered to be a sexually violent predator who escaped from the Larned State Hospital on June 30, 2021.(KBI)

If you see Colt or you know of his whereabouts, call 911.

