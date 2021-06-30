Drier days returning soon

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says showers will still be possible into Thursday, although drier weather isn’t too far off in a good chunk of the state. The risk of flooding should drop significantly by Thursday evening as the chances for moisture move south into Oklahoma.

A few showers and storms are expected in southern Kansas heading into Thursday morning. Low temperatures will be in the 60s and 70. We can expect most of the rain Thursday afternoon to be in western Kansas with areas farther east drying out. Highs will be in the 80s.

Friday will be dry statewide with highs in the 80s. Over the holiday weekend, we can expect storm storms in far western Kansas Sunday and Monday evenings, although the risk of severe weather should remain somewhat isolated.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy; a few showers. Wind: SW/N 5-10. Low: 70.

Tomorrow: Early a.m. showers, then mostly cloudy. Wind: N/NE 5-15. High: 83.

Tomorrow Night: Decreasing clouds. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 68.

Fri: High: 85 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 84 Low: 64 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 86 Low: 65 Becoming partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 88 Low: 68 Partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 88 Low: 70 Partly cloudy

Wed: High: 89 Low: 70 Partly cloudy; evening storms.

