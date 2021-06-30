Advertisement

Get ready for another round of rain Wednesday

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says get ready for another round of rain and thunder today.
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says get ready for another round of rain and thunder today.(KWCH 12)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 4:44 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says get ready for another round of rain and thunder today. Scattered showers and storms will impact south-central Kansas through midday before tapering-off this evening. The rain will be heavy at times, but severe weather is not expected.

Overnight showers and storms will linger into Thursday morning, though they will be more isolated in coverage. A cold front moving through the state tomorrow will bring an end to the rain across all of Kansas by Thursday night.

The forecast is finally storm-free on Friday and will stay that way through Sunday. Temperatures will remain cooler than normal today and Thursday before gradually warming-up over the holiday weekend. Next week looks hot as highs in the 90s return to the state.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Cloudy; showers and storms likely. Wind: S 5-10. High: 81.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy; storm chance continues. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 69.

Tomorrow: Showers early, then mostly cloudy. Wind: N/NE 5-15. High: 82.

Tomorrow Night: Decreasing clouds. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 66.

Fri: High: 85. Low: 63. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 84. Low: 65. Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 86. Low: 68. Partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 88. Low: 69. Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 89. Low: 69. Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprhension issued a missing person alert Wednesday, June 16,...
Police: Body of missing Wichita man found in Minnesota
Allegiant Airlines is growing its footprint at Louisville International Airport. (Source:...
Allegiant offering non-stop Wichita to Florida flight, celebratory $49 one-way fare
Another earthquake shook the Heartland Thursday night.
Kansas rattled by two small quakes
A man was seriously injured after a car hit him and fled the scene on Central at Interstate 235...
Man hit by car, seriously injured in W. Wichita hit-and-run
Four people were displaced in a house fire in south Wichita late Monday night.
4 displaced by South Wichita house fire late Monday night

Latest News

Forecast radar at noon Wednesday.
More showers and storms Wednesday
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says get ready to get wet today.
Get set to get wet Tuesday
Rain could be heavy in spots
More rain for Kansas through midweek
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says after a mostly dry Sunday, showers and storms return to the...
Cooler than normal conditions continue Monday