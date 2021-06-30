Get ready for another round of rain Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says get ready for another round of rain and thunder today. Scattered showers and storms will impact south-central Kansas through midday before tapering-off this evening. The rain will be heavy at times, but severe weather is not expected.

Overnight showers and storms will linger into Thursday morning, though they will be more isolated in coverage. A cold front moving through the state tomorrow will bring an end to the rain across all of Kansas by Thursday night.

The forecast is finally storm-free on Friday and will stay that way through Sunday. Temperatures will remain cooler than normal today and Thursday before gradually warming-up over the holiday weekend. Next week looks hot as highs in the 90s return to the state.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Cloudy; showers and storms likely. Wind: S 5-10. High: 81.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy; storm chance continues. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 69.

Tomorrow: Showers early, then mostly cloudy. Wind: N/NE 5-15. High: 82.

Tomorrow Night: Decreasing clouds. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 66.

Fri: High: 85. Low: 63. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 84. Low: 65. Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 86. Low: 68. Partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 88. Low: 69. Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 89. Low: 69. Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.