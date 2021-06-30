KDHE: Most of Kansas at high risk for West Nile Virus

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Most of Kansas is now at high risk for West Nile Virus, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

All of Kansas, except for the northwest corner of the state, is at a high risk of the virus. The northwest corner is at moderate risk.

KDHE uses three factors in their risk model: temperature, mosquito surveillance data, and human cases of West Nile.

Most of the state is under a high risk due to the higher average daily temperature in previous weeks and the number of mosquitos that carry the virus that have been trapped.

The department advises to avoid mosquitos to wear repellant, long sleeves and pants when weather permits, dumping standing water, and using mosquito netting near play areas. For older residents or immunocompromised residents, the department advises adjusting outdoor activity to avoid peak mosquito times from dusk to dawn.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.