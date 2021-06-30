Advertisement

KDHE: Most of Kansas at high risk for West Nile Virus

Mosquito season lookahead
Mosquito season lookahead
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Most of Kansas is now at high risk for West Nile Virus, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

All of Kansas, except for the northwest corner of the state, is at a high risk of the virus. The northwest corner is at moderate risk.

KDHE uses three factors in their risk model: temperature, mosquito surveillance data, and human cases of West Nile.

Most of the state is under a high risk due to the higher average daily temperature in previous weeks and the number of mosquitos that carry the virus that have been trapped.

The department advises to avoid mosquitos to wear repellant, long sleeves and pants when weather permits, dumping standing water, and using mosquito netting near play areas. For older residents or immunocompromised residents, the department advises adjusting outdoor activity to avoid peak mosquito times from dusk to dawn.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprhension issued a missing person alert Wednesday, June 16,...
Police: Body of missing Wichita man found in Minnesota
A man was seriously injured after a car hit him and fled the scene on Central at Interstate 235...
Man hit by car, seriously injured in W. Wichita hit-and-run
Allegiant Airlines is growing its footprint at Louisville International Airport. (Source:...
Allegiant offering non-stop Wichita to Florida flight, celebratory $49 one-way fare
Another earthquake shook the Heartland Thursday night.
Kansas rattled by two small quakes
Traffic backed up for miles at I-135 at Harry
Wrong-way driver on I-135 detained, sent to hospital with injuries

Latest News

WATCH LIVE: Wichita Public School superintendent outlines district’s plan for 2021-22 school year
Christmas Eve 2020 at Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport
Wichita State offering free PCR testing at Wichita Eisenhower National Airport
Britney Spears has been begging her court-appointed attorney to file a petition, two sources...
Report: Britney Spears to file to end conservatorship
Traffic backed up for miles at I-135 at Harry
Wrong-way driver on I-135 detained, sent to hospital with injuries