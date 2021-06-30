Man hit by car, seriously injured in W. Wichita hit-and-run

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Witnesses got a picture of a tag number they were able to relay to police after a car hit a man and fled the scene Tuesday evening in west Wichita. It happened about 6:15 p.m. on Central at Interstate 235.

Police said the man hit by the car suffered serious injuries. An ambulance took him to a local hospital. As officers worked to find the driver and vehicle that fled the scene, police confirmed the injured man was awake and communicating.

