Masks optional, COVID-19 vaccinations strongly encouraged for USD 259 students, staff in 2021-22 school year

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Masks and COVID-19 vaccinations will be optional for USD 259 staff and students for the 2021-22 school year, according to Superintendent Dr. Alicia Thompson.

The new plan will be effective on July 6.

The district is strongly encouraging individuals to get vaccinated for the virus.

The plan was unveiled during a special meeting for USD 259 Wednesday afternoon.

COVID-19 testing will also be available. Hand washing and “healthy habits” will also be emphasized during the school year and staff and students are advised to stay home if they are feeling sick.

The school district will also continue cleaning their buildings under their flu protocol. Cleaning supplies and hand sanitizer will also be available.

Virtual learning through the EI Academy will be available, but MySchool Remote will not be available.

All students will be able to eat for free during the school year, except for a la carte items, as part of the USDA’s extension for free lunch programs.

In lieu of the federal free and reduced lunch survey, the district will send out a household income survey. This survey allows the district to receive federal funding and helps families to receive free or reduced fees. Information from the survey is confidential.

