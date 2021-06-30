Advertisement

Wrong-way driver on I-135 detained, sent to hospital with injuries

Traffic backed up for miles at I-135 at Harry
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 1:10 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Just after midnight Wednesday, an off-duty Wichita Police officer saw a wrong-way driver on I-135 near Harry.

Once traffic was stopped in both directions and the vehicle stopped, the driver got out and cut himself with a knife.

A perimeter was established and police called for more units trained with less-lethal options. Once they arrived, officers shot the driver with bean bag rounds, and the driver ran into a drainage ditch.

Police were then able to detain the driver and get him to a hospital to treat his injuries. Police did not identify the driver and the incident is still under investigation.

Wichita Police are responding to a wrong way driver on I-135 at Harry. Police shut down traffic for miles in the north and southbound lanes from Lincoln down on the I-135. We have crews headed to the scene now to gather more information.

This is a breaking story and will post updates as we get them.

