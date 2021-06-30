Wichita State offering free PCR testing at Wichita Eisenhower National Airport

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State will offer free PCR testing for airline passengers, their families, and airport tenant employees beginning Thursday at the Wichita Eisenhower National Airport.

The saliva tests can be taken minutes before boarding or while waiting to pick up baggage when returning home. Results will then be available in 24 hours.

Hours for testing will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. After July 14, hours will expand to 9 a.m. to midnight seven days a week.

Tests will be conducted in the space under the mezzanine next to the Aviator’s Café.

The space is not intended to be a community-testing site, but free testing is still available at the Wichita State University Molecular Diagnostics Laboratory at 4174 S. Oliver.

