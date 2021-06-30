Advertisement

Wichita State offering free PCR testing at Wichita Eisenhower National Airport

Christmas Eve 2020 at Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport
Christmas Eve 2020 at Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State will offer free PCR testing for airline passengers, their families, and airport tenant employees beginning Thursday at the Wichita Eisenhower National Airport.

The saliva tests can be taken minutes before boarding or while waiting to pick up baggage when returning home. Results will then be available in 24 hours.

Hours for testing will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. After July 14, hours will expand to 9 a.m. to midnight seven days a week.

Tests will be conducted in the space under the mezzanine next to the Aviator’s Café.

The space is not intended to be a community-testing site, but free testing is still available at the Wichita State University Molecular Diagnostics Laboratory at 4174 S. Oliver.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprhension issued a missing person alert Wednesday, June 16,...
Police: Body of missing Wichita man found in Minnesota
A man was seriously injured after a car hit him and fled the scene on Central at Interstate 235...
Man hit by car, seriously injured in W. Wichita hit-and-run
Allegiant Airlines is growing its footprint at Louisville International Airport. (Source:...
Allegiant offering non-stop Wichita to Florida flight, celebratory $49 one-way fare
Another earthquake shook the Heartland Thursday night.
Kansas rattled by two small quakes
Traffic backed up for miles at I-135 at Harry
Wrong-way driver on I-135 detained, sent to hospital with injuries

Latest News

WATCH LIVE: Wichita Public School superintendent outlines district’s plan for 2021-22 school year
Mosquito season lookahead
KDHE: Most of Kansas at high risk for West Nile Virus
Britney Spears has been begging her court-appointed attorney to file a petition, two sources...
Report: Britney Spears to file to end conservatorship
Traffic backed up for miles at I-135 at Harry
Wrong-way driver on I-135 detained, sent to hospital with injuries