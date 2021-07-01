14 children, 17 adults rescued from human trafficking operations in Kansas, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KWCH) – The Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) announced Wednesday the rescue of 31 victims of human trafficking for sexual exploitation during a recent operation in Kansas and Missouri. Of the total rescues, 14 were missing children. the youngest was a four-year-old child, and 17 others were adults.

The operation took place June 17 -26, 2021 in Wichita, Kansas, Independence, Missouri and Kansas City, Missouri.

The operation resulted in the arrest of 82 individuals who will be charged with crimes related to soliciting prostitution, commercial sex trafficking, sodomy, narcotics violations, felony assault on a police officer, sex offender registry violations and outstanding warrants.

HSI Kansas City along with, HSI Wichita, Wichita Police Department, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Kansas Highway Patrol, Health and Human Services, United States Marshal’s Service, Platte County Sheriff’s Office, Independence Police Department, Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office, and the Hutchinson Police Department conducted the operation.

