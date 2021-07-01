4You: Kansas girl participates in world rodeo competition, Kara Hunt named Wichita Rotary Club president

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 14-year-old girl from Atlanta, Kansas, was the Reserve Junior High World Champion Girls’ Breakaway Roper. The event took place in Des Moines, Iowa.

Baylee Barker has high aspirations for her career and credits her family’s background in rodeo towards her passion and success in the arena.

Along with her success on the national stage, Baylee was the Junior High Kansas State Champion in girls breakaway roping this past season. She is looking to carry on her success into high school.

The Rotary Club of Wichita has a new president. Hunt became the club’s 110th president earlier this week when the gavel was handed down to her. She is also the Rotary Club’s ninth female president since it was founded in 1911.

The Wichita Rotary Club is a civic club comprised of a diverse group of business professionals who are committed to making a difference in the community.

