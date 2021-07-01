Advocates: Cosby release could traumatize survivors of sexual assault

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction on a technicality.

In 2018, a jury convicted him of drugging and molesting a woman at his home in 2004. During that trial, several other women testified. accusing Cosby of similar actions.

The supreme court says he should never have been charged because a former district attorney made a deal with him. In exchange for his testimony in a civil case brought by his accuser, the prosecutor said Cosby would not face criminal charges.

Kathy Williams, the executive director for the Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center, said it is a traumatizing situation for survivors.

“It brings up issues of am I still safe? Will someone come after me again? What are people going to say? A number of things like that cause trauma to come up again,” said Williams.

If you are a survivor of abuse and need to speak with someone, you can call the Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center hotline at 316-263-3002. If live outside of the Wichita area, you can call the Kansas Crisis Hotline at 1-888-363-2287.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.