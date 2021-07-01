Advertisement

Amid rise in eating disorders, Pinterest bans weight loss ads

Pinterest says it is the first major social media platform to ban all weight loss ads from its...
Pinterest says it is the first major social media platform to ban all weight loss ads from its platform.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Pinterest says it is the first major social media platform to ban all weight loss ads from its platform.

The announcement Thursday comes after growing concern over a jump in eating disorders in young people aggravated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Pinterest says it wants to prohibit ads that promote unhealthy eating habits or disparage certain body types.

Despite its reputation as a feel-good corner of the internet, there have been Pinterest pins that promote “thinspiration” or were pro-anorexia.

In 2012, Pinterest banned that content, but body shaming and eating disorder content kept creeping in, often in the form of ads.

Pinterest developed the new policy with guidance from the National Eating Disorders Association.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pawnee County Sheriff's Office put out a warning on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, after they...
‘Dangerous’ sexual predator escapes from Larned State Hospital
Traffic backed up for miles at I-135 at Harry
Wrong-way driver detained on I-135, taken to hospital with injuries
Mosquito season lookahead
KDHE: Most of Kansas at high risk for West Nile Virus
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
A man was seriously injured after a car hit him and fled the scene on Central at Interstate 235...
Man hit by car, seriously injured in W. Wichita hit-and-run

Latest News

This undated photo provided by the Austin Police Department shows Daniel Perry, an Army soldier...
Texas soldier who shot protester indicted on murder charge
Searchers found the remains of six people Wednesday, including two children and their mother....
Rescue efforts resume after delay at condo collapse site
Britain's Prince William, left and Prince Harry unveil a statue they commissioned of their...
Princes William, Harry unveil Princess Diana’s statue
Princess Diana statue unveiled
KWCH arrests, handcuffs, police lights
Police: String of sexual assaults in east Wichita end in standoff