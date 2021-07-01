Childcare assistance started at the beginning of the pandemic expands to all Kansans

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has expanded a childcare option from the state to all working Kansans.

Originally meant to help essential workers in Kansas cover childcare costs, the financial assistance through the Hero Relief Child Care Assistance Program was expanded to all working Kansans.

“Kansas has experienced a record amount of economic activity this year. In order to support our growing economy, Kansans in the workforce need reliable access to quality childcare,” Kelly said in a news release. “Expanding the Hero Relief Program helps businesses and parents, and ensures children, our most precious resource, have opportunities to develop in nurturing environments.”

Any Kansas worker who makes 250% or less of the federal poverty level is now eligible for childcare assistance.

The program is available to families who need childcare as long as the adults in the household average 20 hours of work a week.

According to a release, the expansion also includes waiving the family share deduction for essential workers and reducing the deduction for all others. Families also will see an expanded eligibility period from six to 12 months.

