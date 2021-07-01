Clouds keep Kansas cooler than normal

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a wet start to the day in Wichita, but the rain is on the way out and sunshine is on the way in. Passing showers/storms should impact the area through midday before we see partial clearing this afternoon along with highs in the lower 80s.

Continued clearing tonight will allow temperatures to tumble into the middle 60s, or a few degrees cooler than normal.

Friday looks fantastic with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, lower humidity, and warmer but comfortable afternoon temperatures in the middle 80s.

The forecast stays mostly sunny and storm-free through the holiday weekend. Temperatures will continue to climb but will remain cooler than normal through Sunday. Highs in the near-normal 90s return to the area next week.

Today: Showers/storms through midday, then some clearing. Wind: N/NE 5-15. High: 81.

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 67.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Wind: NE/E 5-15. High: 84.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 65.

Sat: High: 86. Low: 66. Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 87. Low: 68. Partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 88. Low: 70. Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 90. Low: 71. Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 92. Low: 71. Partly cloudy; chance of evening storms.

