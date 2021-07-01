Advertisement

Clouds keep Kansas cooler than normal

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a wet start to the day in Wichita, but the rain is on the...
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a wet start to the day in Wichita, but the rain is on the way out and sunshine is on the way in.(KWCH 12)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a wet start to the day in Wichita, but the rain is on the way out and sunshine is on the way in. Passing showers/storms should impact the area through midday before we see partial clearing this afternoon along with highs in the lower 80s.

Continued clearing tonight will allow temperatures to tumble into the middle 60s, or a few degrees cooler than normal.

Friday looks fantastic with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, lower humidity, and warmer but comfortable afternoon temperatures in the middle 80s.

The forecast stays mostly sunny and storm-free through the holiday weekend. Temperatures will continue to climb but will remain cooler than normal through Sunday. Highs in the near-normal 90s return to the area next week.

Today: Showers/storms through midday, then some clearing. Wind: N/NE 5-15. High: 81.

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 67.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Wind: NE/E 5-15. High: 84.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 65.

Sat: High: 86. Low: 66. Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 87. Low: 68. Partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 88. Low: 70. Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 90. Low: 71. Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 92. Low: 71. Partly cloudy; chance of evening storms.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pawnee County Sheriff's Office put out a warning on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, after they...
‘Dangerous’ sexual predator escapes from Larned State Hospital
Traffic backed up for miles at I-135 at Harry
Wrong-way driver detained on I-135, taken to hospital with injuries
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Mosquito season lookahead
KDHE: Most of Kansas at high risk for West Nile Virus
A man was seriously injured after a car hit him and fled the scene on Central at Interstate 235...
Man hit by car, seriously injured in W. Wichita hit-and-run

Latest News

Drier weather returns to Kansas soon
Drier days returning soon
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says get ready for another round of rain and thunder today.
Get ready for another round of rain Wednesday
Forecast radar at noon Wednesday.
More showers and storms Wednesday
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says get ready to get wet today.
Get set to get wet Tuesday