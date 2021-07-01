Advertisement

Crawford County man sentenced for killing wife, injuring grandmother

Jeremy Scott Delmarco was sentenced on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, for killing his wife and...
Jeremy Scott Delmarco was sentenced on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, for killing his wife and injuring her grandmother.(Crawford County Sheriff's Department)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GIRARD, Kan. – A Crawford County man was sentenced to more than 15 years in prison for second-degree murder.

Jeremy Scott Delmarco, 34, of Arma, was sentenced Wednesday to 184 months for reckless second-degree murder, and 43 months for aggravated battery. The sentences will be served concurrently in a Kansas Department of Corrections facility. Delmarco pleaded no contest to the charges on April 20 for the 2019 death of 36-year-old Brandy Lee Delmarco in Crawford County.

The case was investigated by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. It was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Jessica Domme from Schmidt’s office.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprhension issued a missing person alert Wednesday, June 16,...
Police: Body of missing Wichita man found in Minnesota
Traffic backed up for miles at I-135 at Harry
Wrong-way driver detained on I-135, taken to hospital with injuries
A man was seriously injured after a car hit him and fled the scene on Central at Interstate 235...
Man hit by car, seriously injured in W. Wichita hit-and-run
Allegiant Airlines is growing its footprint at Louisville International Airport. (Source:...
Allegiant offering non-stop Wichita to Florida flight, celebratory $49 one-way fare
Another earthquake shook the Heartland Thursday night.
Kansas rattled by two small quakes

Latest News

Jayden Garrison
Rising Star: Jayden Garrison
School lunch
Wichita Public Schools to continue free breakfast, lunch for upcoming school year
Bill Cosby is shown on June 30, 2021, after his release from prison.
Advocates: Cosby release could traumatize survivors of sexual assault
Help for survivors
Advocates: Bill Cosby's release from prison may be traumatic for survivors of sexual assault
Mosquitos
KDHE: Most of Kansas at high risk for West Nile Virus