Fire destroys home in Rose Hill

ROSE HILL, Kan. (KWCH) - Firefighters worked a 3-alarm house in Rose Hill Wednesday afternoon.

Neighbors called 911 after noticing heavy smoke coming from the home. Crews arrived to find fire in the basement and the attic.

The floor collapsed forcing crews to call in extra help. Several firefighters from Butler County and Sedgwick County responded.

No one was home when the fire broke out, and no one was hurt.

Investigators said the home was destroyed. Now, they’re trying to determine what caused the fire.

