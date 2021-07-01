Advertisement

Kansans 18 and over can now conceal carry with a license

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 4:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansans as young as 18 can now conceal carry handguns if they have a license for it starting today.

Before, Kansans 21 years and older could conceal carry – although gun owners 21 and older do not need a license to carry a concealed weapon.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly originally vetoed the bill, but lawmakers overrode her veto earlier this year. Proponents of the legislation say it protects Second Amendment rights.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pawnee County Sheriff's Office put out a warning on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, after they...
‘Dangerous’ sexual predator escapes from Larned State Hospital
Traffic backed up for miles at I-135 at Harry
Wrong-way driver detained on I-135, taken to hospital with injuries
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Mosquito season lookahead
KDHE: Most of Kansas at high risk for West Nile Virus
A man was seriously injured after a car hit him and fled the scene on Central at Interstate 235...
Man hit by car, seriously injured in W. Wichita hit-and-run

Latest News

School lunch
Wichita Public Schools continues free meals for students, community group looks beyond
Jayden Garrison
Rising Star: Jayden Garrison
School lunch
Wichita Public Schools to continue free breakfast, lunch for upcoming school year
Bill Cosby is shown on June 30, 2021, after his release from prison.
Advocates: Cosby release could traumatize survivors of sexual assault