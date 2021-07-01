Kansans 18 and over can now conceal carry with a license

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansans as young as 18 can now conceal carry handguns if they have a license for it starting today.

Before, Kansans 21 years and older could conceal carry – although gun owners 21 and older do not need a license to carry a concealed weapon.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly originally vetoed the bill, but lawmakers overrode her veto earlier this year. Proponents of the legislation say it protects Second Amendment rights.

