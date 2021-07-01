Little River all-star Jayden Garrison to focus on basketball at Hutchinson Community College

WICHITA, Kan. (CatchItKansas) - Little River’s Jayden Garrison capped off his high school career in an impressive fashion, playing in the Shrine Bowl, KBCA All-Star basketball game, KABC ALL-State baseball game and eight-man All-Star football game.

“I wouldn’t trade it for anything else, meeting all those teammates and coaches was something I will never forget,” Garrison said. “I made a lot of new relationships, and it was a lot of fun.”

The multisport standout helped lead Little River football to a state championship in 2020, collecting more than 2,600 yards of offense. On the court, he finished with more than 2,000 career points.

“Being a multisport athlete, I feel like it’s a huge advantage because you have to deal with a lot more adversity throughout the year and you don’t have time to focus on one thing,” he said. “You meet a lot more new teammates and you have to get along with a lot more people and coaches.”

But for the first time in his life, Garrison will focus on just one sport next year as he continues his basketball career at Hutchinson Community College.

“I feel like when I get to Hutch, I will be shocked playing one sport,” Garrison said. “I will be able to focus every day of the year on one thing and that’s going to be really nice. I hope I see a lot of improvement.”

He said growing up a multisport athlete is what helped his game the most on the court, and he encourages kids to give every sport a try.

“If I got something to say to any kids out there that are struggling to find their sport...it’s to try out every sport,” he said. “It may not be your sport but at least you can say you tried and met new people along the way.”

