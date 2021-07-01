Advertisement

Mulvane community comes together to clean up elderly man’s home

The Mulvane community is rallying together to help an elderly clean up his property. A GoFundMe...
The Mulvane community is rallying together to help an elderly clean up his property. A GoFundMe has been started to pay for the trash removal.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MULVANE, Kan. (KWCH) - Community members in Mulvane are stepping up to help an elderly man clean up his property.

The homeowner, who lived in a residence known as the “Jesus house,” is staying with family members due to health reasons.

Now, the town is coming together to help remove years of trash accumulation from the property by paying for dumpsters to help with the clean-up.

“It meant a lot, it actually brought tears to my eyes. he brought over a cooler with some ice in it and had water in it and Gatorade. came by with his truck and had equipment and was back there weeding and cutting down big you know... trees and making the yard and stuff look nicer... so it meant a lot. he cares, I can tell,” said David Pollard, son of the homeowner. >

A GoFundMe has been started to help cover cleanup costs. The goal is $4,000 to complete the cleanup. Nearly $1,800 has been donated.

