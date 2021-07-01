Advertisement

A nice start to the holiday weekend

Less rain in the forecast the next few days and a little less humidity
Drier days are ahead for Kansas
By Ross Janssen
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says the chance for rain begins to fade from the forecast at least for now. Much of the state will have some drier weather for the start of the holiday weekend and considering time of year, temperatures don’t look too bad for Kansas.

Clouds will break up into the night with most of the rain headed south into Oklahoma. Temperatures will fall into the 60s for Friday morning and highs will rebound to the mid 80s with light winds. Skies will be partly cloudy over the area with no mention of any rain for the state.

Saturday should have less humidity and temperatures that will reach the mid to upper 80s. There is a chance for some isolated storms to impact far western Kansas heading into the evening, but they should remain spotty and unlikely to get out of western Kansas.

The 4th of July looks dry and warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Sunday evening will once again bring a chance for some scattered storms to western Kansas, while the rest of the area misses out.

You can expect it to gradually warm up a bit heading into the first full week of July.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 68.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Wind: NE/E 5-15. High: 84.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming mostly clear. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 64.

Sat: High: 86 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 87 Low: 66 Becoming partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 88 Low: 68 Becoming partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 88 Low: 70 Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 87 Low: 70 AM storms, then mostly cloudy with evening storms.

Thu: High: 90 Low: 69 Partly cloudy; overnight storms.

