Police: String of sexual assaults in east Wichita end in standoff

KWCH arrests, handcuffs, police lights(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police arrested a man Thursday afternoon after a string of sexual assaults that started at Towne East Square.

Officers responded to the first call at a business near Towne East Square. A woman said she was sexually assaulted while walking around the mall.

While investigating, police received a second call about a sexual assault inside the mall. They made contact with that woman at Von Maur and started to review surveillance footage to compare the incidents.

About 20 minutes later. officers received a third call about a woman who was unloading groceries when she too was sexually assaulted by someone who matched the suspect description of the first two incidents. The woman fell to the ground and screamed. Her husband came out of their home and began to pursue the suspect who then pulled out a knife.

The officers from the mall responded to the area of E. Gilbert, near Kellogg and Rock Road. They chased the man but fell back when he said he had a gun.

The man ran into a house which was then surrounded by officers. A family member came out and confirmed the man was inside.

Crisis negotiators were called to the scene. They went into the home and made contact with the suspect who gave up without incident.

Family members told police the man suffers with mental illness. Wichita police are working to confirm that information by talking to the man.

