Additional cases of Shigella connected to Tanganyika Water Park, other illnesses detected

Splash park at Tanganyika Wildlife Park in Sedgwick County(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GODDARD, Kan. (KWCH) - Tanganyika Wildlife Park and the state and county health department released an update to an investigation into illnesses associated with the park.

Three additional cases of Shigella were linked to the park. Three people before had also tested positive for the bacteria. All six cases were at the park June 11.

Shigella was not detected in the water samples taken from the park, but coliform and E. coli bacteria were detected in some of the samples, according to a release.

Further interpretation of the water sample results is ongoing, according to the release.

The state and county health departments have also detected other illnesses, such as norovirus, sapovirus, and a type of E. coli called enteropathogenic E. coli. Investigations are ongoing on if these illnesses were associated with the park.

The park remains closed.

Wichita’s Patterson Legal Group also released an update on their lawsuit, adding even more names. Now, 47 names are attached to the lawsuit, alleging that they became violently ill after visiting the park.

