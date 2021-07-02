City of Wichita behind on fire inspections, Century II found in compliance

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The city of Wichita said it’s behind on fire inspections due to the pandemic – and that includes buildings like Century II.

Century II, a large event and expo venue downtown, hadn’t had a fire inspection until 2019, but after this was pointed out to the city by Eyewitness News, the building was found compliant Friday morning.

“There are two types of inspections – fire life safety and fire protection systems which includes sprinklers. Century II sprinkler system was inspected in 10/2020 and was up to code. Century II was inspected for fire safety this morning and is compliant,” City of Wichita spokesperson Megan Lovely said in an email.

“You know, two years sounds bad. I think for me though, with the pandemic last year, we stopped a lot of in-person things for our staff. COVID was running rampant here and we didn’t want to potentially expose folks and have those teams going in together, looking at that,” Vice Mayor Brandon Johnson said.

“As today’s fire inspection proved, Century II is up to code for life safety. In terms of MABCD building code, it is also in compliance,” Lovely said.

The city said fire crews inspect 22,000 entities, but there are no regulations on how often most businesses have to be fire inspected.

According to Lovely, certain businesses like hospitals, schools, daycares that are inspected every year.

“Inspection personnel are hard at work and we expect the back log to be cleared by late summer,” Lovely said.

The city made 8,269 fire inspections in 2018, but then fell to 6,533 in 2019, and 6,237 in 2020. As of May 2021, 3,155 inspections have been done.

