Dole VA adds Garrison-sized American flag ahead of 4th of July holiday

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Dole VA Center has added a new Garrison-sized, 20 foot by 38 foot, American flag on top of a 100-foot flag pole.

The flag was raised Friday morning by the McConnell Air Force Base Honor Guard.

“And all of our children that drive past on Kellogg in school buses will be able to look up there and see the American flag, the symbol of freedom, and those at the VA hospital who serve the American veterans of Kansas,” Herb Duncan said.

The flag will be illuminated to allow it to be flown 24/7.

