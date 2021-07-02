Hutchinson Police arrest 2 for indecent solicitation of a child in undercover sting

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - The Hutchinson Police Department has made two arrests in an undercover sting operation to catch child predators.

According to the police department, the suspects believed they were speaking to underage children, and then agreed to meet the children to engage in sexual activity – but were instead met by officers of the Hutchinson Police Department.

Police arrested Patrick Samms, 33, and Adam Winsky, 41 last month. Both were arrested for electronic solicitation and indecent solicitation of a child. Winsky was also arrested for drug charges and driving while suspended.

The Hutchinson Police Department said they are continuing to investigate more child predators in the area. Anyone who has information about illegal activity to please call Crime Stoppers of Reno County at 1-800-222-TIPS, the Hutchinson Police Department at 620-694-2816, or use your P3Tips App on your smartphone.

