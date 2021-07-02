Advertisement

Hutchinson Police arrest 2 for indecent solicitation of a child in undercover sting

Police arrested Patrick Samms, 33, and Adam Winsky, 41 last month. Both were arrested for...
Police arrested Patrick Samms, 33, and Adam Winsky, 41 last month. Both were arrested for electronic solicitation and indecent solicitation of a child. Winsky was also arrested for drug charges and driving while suspended.(Hutchinson Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - The Hutchinson Police Department has made two arrests in an undercover sting operation to catch child predators.

According to the police department, the suspects believed they were speaking to underage children, and then agreed to meet the children to engage in sexual activity – but were instead met by officers of the Hutchinson Police Department.

Police arrested Patrick Samms, 33, and Adam Winsky, 41 last month. Both were arrested for electronic solicitation and indecent solicitation of a child. Winsky was also arrested for drug charges and driving while suspended.

The Hutchinson Police Department said they are continuing to investigate more child predators in the area. Anyone who has information about illegal activity to please call Crime Stoppers of Reno County at 1-800-222-TIPS, the Hutchinson Police Department at 620-694-2816, or use your P3Tips App on your smartphone.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A plane went down Thursday evening at K-254 and Greenwich. Wichita firefighters said the pilot...
Pilot suffers minor injuries after plane goes down north of Wichita
Wichita Police have identified 26-year-old Andrew Jones as the suspect in a series of sexual...
Police identify suspect in 3 sexual assaults, standoff in east Wichita
The KBI worked with the Department of Homeland Security Investigations on a human trafficking...
14 children, 17 adults rescued from human trafficking operations in Kansas, Missouri
Jermall Campbell was arrested for first-degree murder, aggravated battery, gambling, and...
Wichita Police arrest man in deadly shooting
The Pawnee County Sheriff's Office put out a warning on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, after they...
‘Dangerous’ sexual predator escapes from Larned State Hospital

Latest News

In this photo from Thursday, June 10, 2021, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly answers questions from...
Kansas collected 9.3% surplus in taxes in 2021 budget year
City of Wichita
City of Wichita no longer requiring masks in city facilities
The Kansas Food Bank now has $70,000 to work with after receiving a grant from Bank of America.
Kansas Food Bank receives grant, sets up mobile food pantry with local organization
Wichita Fire Department talks firework safety
Wichita Fire Department talks firework safety