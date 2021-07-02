Advertisement

‘Think before you act’: Police, community members call for end to violent crime across Wichita

By Shawn Loging
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After an escalation in crime, Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay held a news conference Thursday afternoon calling for an end to violent crimes. The chief was joined by the Greater Wichita Ministerial League and other community leaders. They are asking everyone to be a part of the solution.

The Wichita Police Department reports a rise in different types of crimes - particularly violent ones. Chief Ramsay said his department has seen an increase in domestic violence, firearms stolen from homes and cars is up six percent compared to last year, the number of guns recovered is down nearly 20 percent and there has been an uptick in road rage incidents involving guns.

Ramsay said people are pulling out guns too often as a way to resolve everyday conflicts.

“One of the individuals was upset and it was a simple accident in a parking lot and one of the individuals gets out with a handgun at his side. Some of the individuals who witnessed it say you don’t need a gun here, and he put it away, but that’s what we’re seeing we’re seeing more and more incidents where people are pulling out guns to resolve conflict where it doesn’t need to be,” said Ramsay.

The police department and community leaders are asking Wichitans to “think before you act. Don’t let a gun be your first choice to resolve conflict.”

Year-to-date, cases of firearms discharges are up 24 percent and the number of shooting victims is up more than 25 percent compared to last year.

Ramsay said there are a host of societal issues driving the violence, including courts being shut down last year and a lack of funding for mental health and drug treatment.

“If you think that it’s WPD’s job to fix the things that we’re seeing and we’re not saying anything, you’re part of the problem it starts at home. Parents be there for your kids. Get active get them involved in something.,” said Angel Martinez with Second Chance Bail Bonds.

Community leaders say collaboration is what is needed now.

“Appealing to our young people, but I’m appealing to the mothers and the fathers and aunts and uncles that are out there too. If there’s something we can do to help, please reach out. But I cannot continue in good conscience to read about a 16, 17. and under 20-year-old dying,” said former city councilwoman Lavonta Williams.

Ramsay said the growing problem cannot be solved alone through arrests.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pawnee County Sheriff's Office put out a warning on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, after they...
‘Dangerous’ sexual predator escapes from Larned State Hospital
Traffic backed up for miles at I-135 at Harry
Wrong-way driver detained on I-135, taken to hospital with injuries
A plane went down Thursday evening at K-254 and Greenwich. Wichita firefighters said the pilot...
Pilot suffers minor injuries after plane goes down north of Wichita
Mosquito season lookahead
KDHE: Most of Kansas at high risk for West Nile Virus
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned

Latest News

Wichita classroom
Health officials concerned by low vaccinations rates, no COVID-19 precautions as students head back to school
Jesus House
Community members step to clean up elderly Mulvane man's property
Gilbert & Mansfield
Police arrest man after 3 sexual assaults, standoff in E. Wichita
Ramsay, Williams, DeShazer
Wichita police, community leaders call for calm as violence spikes across the city