Kansas collected 9.3% surplus in taxes in 2021 budget year

In this photo from Thursday, June 10, 2021, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly answers questions from reporters at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan., about the state of emergency in place for the coronavirus pandemic. The Democratic governor wants to keep the state of emergency in place at least through August 2021, but top Republican lawmakers are deeply skeptical and have the power to end it. (AP Photo/John Hanna)((AP Photo/John Hanna))
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas is reporting that its tax collections for its just-concluded 2021 budget year were 9.3% more than anticipated.

That left the state with its healthiest cash reserves in more than 25 years as the national economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

The report Friday from the state Department of Revenue said the state collected $8.9 billion in general tax revenues for the budget year that ended Wednesday. That was $758 million more than it expected even after state officials and university economists issued a new, more optimistic fiscal forecast in mid-April.

The state began its 2022 budget year Thursday with cash reserves of $1.9 billion or more.

