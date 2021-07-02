Kansas Food Bank receives grant, sets up mobile food pantry with local organization

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Food Bank now has $70,000 to work with after receiving a grant from Bank of America.

This money will specifically help families living in the Evergreen neighborhood.

The organization has been working with Salud + Bienestar to set up the mobile food pantry at the Evergreen Neighborhood Resource Center.

Food is distributed on the first Friday of every month.

According to Feeding America, in Kansas, there are one in eight adults and one in six children facing hunger.

The Kansas Food Bank provides approximately 300 families with food each month.

