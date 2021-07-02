Man dies in rollover accident Friday morning in Finney County

FINNEY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A 24-year-old man died in a rollover crash in Finney County Friday morning, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

KHP identified the man as Eric Hernandez of Garden City. The vehicle Hernandez was driving was heading southbound on Big Lowe Road, north of U.S. Highway 50, when he drifted off the roadway. Hernandez lost control of the vehicle, where it rolled, and then landed 70 feet south of the roadway.

According to the crash log, he was not wearing his seatbelt.

