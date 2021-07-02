Advertisement

Non-emergency line opens in Sedgwick County ahead of July 4th

By Lily Wu
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County opened its non-emergency line on Thursday. The goal is to keep 911 free of nuisance calls and available for emergencies.

The Sedgwick County Detention Facility, COMCARE, EMS and dispatch are all operating at 80 percent staffing capacity or less.

Emergency Communications Director Elora Forshee said that makes the Fourth of July weekend an especially busy time for 911.

“We want to make sure people have rapid responses. We know we’re going to have increased call volumes, so it’s all hands on deck,” said Forshee.

Last Fourth of July weekend, dispatchers received 6,100 calls. That does not include the non-emergency line which received nearly 1,100 calls last year.

Once fireworks went on sale Sunday, people started calling 911 to complain about the noise.

“I’ve got fireworks over here,” said one caller. “I’ve got kids trying to sleep. They’re big ol’ fireworks going off so it’s like 11 o’clock at night.”

“I don’t know the exact address, because it’s dark and it’s just loud fireworks,” said another.

The nuisance calls can tie up Sedgwick County dispatchers. Forshee said that is why it is critical for people to only call 911 for emergencies - anything life-threatening, anything on fire, if there’s a crime in progress or a crime to report and of course, if someone is hurt.

The non-emergency line is open the weekend of July 4th and New Year’s Eve. Forshee said she is working with the county to keep the line open year-round.

If you have complaints about parties, excessive noise or fireworks, you can call the non-emergency line at 316-290-1011 to report it. The line is open until July 5 and will be answered by 911 operators between 6 p.m. and 3 a.m.

