Royals’ Salvador Perez named to seventh All-Star Game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KWCH) - Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez has been named to his seventh All-Star Game, Major League Baseball announced this evening. Perez will be the American League’s starting catcher for the sixth time in his career, receiving 62% of the votes among the finalists at the position during Phase 2 of All-Star balloting. He will represent the Royals at the 91st All-Star Game, set for Tuesday, July 13 at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado.

Perez’s seven All-Star Game selections (2013-18, 2021) are the second most in franchise history, behind only George Brett’s club-record 13. His total is also tied for fifth among active position players, behind only Miguel Cabrera (11), Albert Pujols (10), Yadier Molina (9) and Mike Trout (9), who was also selected as an AL starter this evening.

Salvy entered the day ranking tied for sixth in the American League in home runs (19), eighth in total bases (159) and 10th in hits (87). He recorded his third four-hit game of the season last night in Boston, matching six others for the most such games in the Majors this year. He’s appeared in all 80 Royals games this season, which includes 62 starts behind the plate (68.9%), tying for the most in the American League and for second in the Majors, behind the Cubs’ Willson Contreras (66). Among big league catchers, he’s tops in hits, home runs, RBI (48), extra-base hits (34), go-ahead RBI (12) and total bases.

The remainder of the All-Star rosters, including pitchers and reserves, will be announced at 4:30 p.m. (CT) on Sunday, July 4 during the 2021 Google MLB All-Star Selection Show on ESPN.

