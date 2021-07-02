Advertisement

U.S. Army veteran talks PTSD amidst Fourth of July fireworks celebrations

By Hailey Tucker
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Some Fourth of July firework celebrations may be a “trigger” for some veterans with post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Rodney Wright, a U.S. Army veteran who served in “Operation Desert Storm,” says fireworks sometimes remind him of being back in combat.

“I served as a combat engineer and my job was to breach obstacles with minefields. We were in the middle of a minefield when artillery started dropping on us and fireworks sound pretty similar to artillery,” Wright said.

Wright says to escape the loud “booms” during the holiday week and weekend, he stays in his basement for a majority of the time.

And Wright wants to make it clear, he’s not asking people to stop shooting off fireworks.

“I served in the military so people can have their freedom to shoot off fireworks, so I don’t expect them to cater to my PTSD,” Wright said.

He says he wants you to be aware that your neighbors may be going through similar PTSD triggers.

“Talk to the veteran to see how severe their PTSD is and if they know that they have PTSD. Just ask them what bothers them and try to alter your festivities to that,” Wright said.

Wright is also the secretary for the Veteran’s Motorcycle Club in Wichita. The club is holding a clothing drive for homeless veterans Saturday, July 3rd at 4714 south Seneca street. The event starts at 7 P.M.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A plane went down Thursday evening at K-254 and Greenwich. Wichita firefighters said the pilot...
Pilot suffers minor injuries after plane goes down north of Wichita
Wichita Police have identified 26-year-old Andrew Jones as the suspect in a series of sexual...
Police identify suspect in 3 sexual assaults, standoff in east Wichita
The KBI worked with the Department of Homeland Security Investigations on a human trafficking...
14 children, 17 adults rescued from human trafficking operations in Kansas, Missouri
The Pawnee County Sheriff's Office put out a warning on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, after they...
‘Dangerous’ sexual predator escapes from Larned State Hospital
Jermall Campbell was arrested for first-degree murder, aggravated battery, gambling, and...
Wichita Police arrest man in deadly shooting

Latest News

American flag raised at Dole VA Medical Center
Dole VA adds Garrison-sized American flag ahead of 4th of July holiday
Dole VA adds Garrison-sized American flag ahead of 4th of July holiday
Dole VA adds Garrison-sized American flag ahead of 4th of July holiday
U.S. Army veteran talks PTSD amidst Fourth of July fireworks celebrations
Splash park at Tanganyika Wildlife Park in Sedgwick County
Additional cases of Shigella connected to Tanganyika Water Park, other illnesses detected