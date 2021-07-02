Advertisement

Warm 4th of July weekend, storms western Kansas

Highs in the upper 80s to around 90
Forecast at 10 PM on the 4th of July.
Forecast at 10 PM on the 4th of July.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that warm weather will continue for the 4th of July weekend with storm chances over western Kansas.

It will be a mild start to the day Saturday with morning low temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s. Central and eastern Kansas will have a fair amount of sunshine while western Kansas will have more clouds.

The first chance of storms this weekend will arrive around sunset Saturday evening with a few storms coming out of Colorado into western Kansas. Some of this activity will continue after dark, but storms are expected to remain isolated.

The 4th of July will be warm with daytime highs in the upper 80s to around 90. A few storms will be possible over western Kansas during the evening and into the night. If you plan on celebrating Sunday evening, 10 PM temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s.

We will stay warm next week with highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. More storms will be possible Tuesday night into Wednesday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Becoming clear. Wind: Light. Low: 64

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 87

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds. Wind: SE/S 5-10. Low: 66

Sun: High: 88 Partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 89 Low: 68 Partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 90 Low: 69 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 86 Low: 70 Scattered showers and storms.

Thu: High: 88 Low: 68 Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 92 Low: 70 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A plane went down Thursday evening at K-254 and Greenwich. Wichita firefighters said the pilot...
Pilot suffers minor injuries after plane goes down north of Wichita
Wichita Police have identified 26-year-old Andrew Jones as the suspect in a series of sexual...
Police identify suspect in 3 sexual assaults, standoff in east Wichita
The KBI worked with the Department of Homeland Security Investigations on a human trafficking...
14 children, 17 adults rescued from human trafficking operations in Kansas, Missouri
The Pawnee County Sheriff's Office put out a warning on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, after they...
‘Dangerous’ sexual predator escapes from Larned State Hospital
Jermall Campbell was arrested for first-degree murder, aggravated battery, gambling, and...
Wichita Police arrest man in deadly shooting

Latest News

Holiday Weekend Weather
Wonderful holiday weekend weather
Drier days are ahead for Kansas
A nice start to the holiday weekend
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a wet start to the day in Wichita, but the rain is on the...
Clouds keep Kansas cooler than normal
Drier weather returns to Kansas soon
Drier days returning soon