Warm 4th of July weekend, storms western Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that warm weather will continue for the 4th of July weekend with storm chances over western Kansas.

It will be a mild start to the day Saturday with morning low temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s. Central and eastern Kansas will have a fair amount of sunshine while western Kansas will have more clouds.

The first chance of storms this weekend will arrive around sunset Saturday evening with a few storms coming out of Colorado into western Kansas. Some of this activity will continue after dark, but storms are expected to remain isolated.

The 4th of July will be warm with daytime highs in the upper 80s to around 90. A few storms will be possible over western Kansas during the evening and into the night. If you plan on celebrating Sunday evening, 10 PM temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s.

We will stay warm next week with highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. More storms will be possible Tuesday night into Wednesday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Becoming clear. Wind: Light. Low: 64

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 87

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds. Wind: SE/S 5-10. Low: 66

Sun: High: 88 Partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 89 Low: 68 Partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 90 Low: 69 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 86 Low: 70 Scattered showers and storms.

Thu: High: 88 Low: 68 Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 92 Low: 70 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.